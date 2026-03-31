Oba Femi left a trail of destruction behind him on WWE Raw this week.

And a few unlucky security guards paid the price.

During his march to confront Brock Lesnar, Femi bulldozed through multiple guards stationed backstage. He dropped one with a thunderous clothesline and blasted another with a big boot before escalating things even further.

The chaos didn’t stop there.

In one of the segment’s most talked-about moments, Femi hoisted another guard high into the air and launched him forward. With no one in position to catch him, the guard came crashing down hard onto the concrete in a brutal-looking spill.

It turns out that the unfortunate individual on the receiving end of that toss was independent wrestler Kalvin DuMont. DuMont trained at the New England Pro Wrestling Academy alongside Donovan Dijak and has been a regular competitor for Chaotic Wrestling.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi is set to go down at WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.