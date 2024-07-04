The identity of one of the security guards from this week’s episode of WWE Raw has been discovered.

The Local Competitor is reporting that independent pro wrestler David Goldy was the security guard that took the Cross-Rhodes from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on the July 1 episode of WWE Raw.

Goldy trained to become a pro wrestler at both the Monster Factory and the NJPW LA Dojo. He has appeared on AEW programming in the past, and even took part in a WWE tryout in 2023.