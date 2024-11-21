On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a backstage segment aired where someone was wearing Swerve Strickland’s trademark coat.

As MVP and Shelton Benjamin accosted the man, it wasn’t Strickland in the end.

Following the show, Shaun Smith took to Twitter to announce that he was was the person wearing the coat.

Smith has previously worked for H20, 1CW, NYWC, and other indie promotions. He also worked the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision, teaming with Joe Keys in a losing effort to Brian Cage and Lance Archer.

Additionally, Captain Insano (The Big Show/Paul Wight) appeared at Wednesday night’s Country Music Awards.

During Bailey Zimmerman’s performance on the show, the AEW wrestler appeared as his character in The Waterboy. He wound up carrying Zimmerman during his performance of “New To Country.”

You can check out some highlights from the performance below:

Why is the big show on stage with Bailey zimmerman??? #CMAawards #CMAAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/Zz6aLog1Nb — Adam World Order (@AdamWorldOrder) November 21, 2024

@TheRajGiri Paul Wight as Captain Insano appearing on the #cmaawards letting Bailey Zimmerman ride on his shoulders! pic.twitter.com/8kQmwqbqax — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) November 21, 2024

