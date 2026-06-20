One of WWE’s recently filed trademarks has now been linked to a specific NXT talent.

As noted earlier, WWE submitted several trademark applications for new ring names, including “Kylee Quinn.” It has since been confirmed that the name is being assigned to Meghan Walker.

Walker has already begun transitioning to the new identity, changing her social media handles to match the trademarked name.

The former University of Nebraska track and field athlete signed with WWE in late 2025 and has been part of the company’s NXT/Performance Center system since then.

Another name included in WWE’s recent trademark filings was “Vanta the Unknown,” which has been identified as the new ring name for developmental talent Jessica Bogdanov.

WWE’s latest round of trademark filings appears to be part of the company’s ongoing effort to establish new identities for emerging NXT talent.