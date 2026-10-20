Ilja Dragunov has addressed his controversial interaction with Brock Lesnar during the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, making it clear that he has no regrets about how things played out.

During the January 31 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dragunov delivered several chops to Lesnar in the corner. However, Lesnar shrugged off the offense, screamed in Dragunov’s face, and proceeded to eliminate him from the match.

The sequence sparked criticism from some fans who believed Lesnar’s reaction made Dragunov look weak.

During Tuesday’s appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the newest AEW signing was asked about the incident and whether he felt disrespected by Lesnar.

“First of all, that’s a shout-out to all the fans that are feeling with me and are passionate with me and get angry for me in that sense,” Dragunov said. “I love all of you guys, and you’ve been sticking around with me forever. So I appreciate your concern.”

Dragunov explained that overcoming physically imposing opponents has always been a major part of his in-ring character, and he believes his encounter with Lesnar was no different.

“But I said it before, honestly, if you really understand the persona that I have been in the ring for the most part of the time, I’ve been facing monsters. And at the end of the day, you can’t change certain things. You have a person like Brock Lesnar standing in front of you. Most people would run away as soon as that happens. That’s simply what would happen.

“But me, as Ilja Dragunov, who is tough mentally and physically, I think for what I was given and how this whole situation occurred, I did the best I could do about it. And I can’t change anything about it.”

Dragunov went on to explain that some of the most memorable moments of his career have come from taking punishment and fighting his way back, rather than dominating his opponents.

“My best career moments were made by my vulnerability. I wasn’t becoming a name by being the person who dominates at all times. I became a name in moments where I got beaten down, beaten down badly. I don’t know how good the camera angle is, but my nose is actually making a right turn because it has been broken a couple of times.”

He continued, “But it’s always the way I fought back and how I recovered after those moments because these moments make great stories.”

While acknowledging that the Royal Rumble sequence could have unfolded differently, Dragunov insisted that he never viewed the moment as a setback.

“So I don’t see this as defeat. I’m glad that people are upset for me. And maybe it could have worked out a different way. I don’t know today. But I can tell you so much that I didn’t spare a second or third thought about it.”

Dragunov has since moved on from WWE, making his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2026 this past Saturday in Orlando, Florida.