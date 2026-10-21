Ilja Dragunov has credited Gunther with playing a major role in his development as a professional wrestler, describing his longtime friend and rival as one of the greatest performers in wrestling history.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, the new AEW star reflected on his relationship with Gunther, which dates back more than a decade. Dragunov explained that no other wrestler has had a greater influence on his career, particularly when it comes to pushing him to improve inside the ring.

“It is the value of a true fight like Gunther, a dear friend of mine since I don’t know 2015, for such a long time no other person that could, especially in professional wrestling formed me more than he, a mastermind. He is one of the greatest and he will be one of the greatest of all time when he decides to leave the boots in the ring.”

Dragunov noted that some of the biggest improvements in his career came directly from his matches against Gunther, pointing to the straightforward nature of their relationship as a major factor in his growth.

“All the biggest peaks of progression I always had when I faced him. It’s just as simple as that. And what I could take is directness always gives you the best, they give the best enhancement of your talents and strengths.”

The former WWE star went on to explain that Gunther’s honesty extended beyond their in-ring rivalry, as the two maintained a friendship built on direct communication and mutual respect.

“He was always very straightforward with me. No sugar coating in friendship also as in business relationships. However, you look at him and you look at the physicality and brutality and the kind of dominance that he expresses and oozes and especially as a person like I, that was thriving through pain and suffering and connecting with people on a deeper level through that.”

According to Dragunov, those experiences reinforced his belief in embracing the qualities that make him unique as a performer.

“That’s what I learned from that possibly the most is I bet on my strength and I will always do that.”

Dragunov and Gunther have a lengthy history together, dating back to their time competing for Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) in Germany. Their rivalry later continued in WWE’s NXT UK brand, where they produced several memorable encounters over the NXT UK Championship.

Following his move to WWE’s main roster in 2024, Dragunov suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for an extended period. He eventually returned on SmackDown, where he captured the United States Championship before losing the title to Carmelo Hayes in March 2026.

Dragunov subsequently departed WWE and made his AEW debut at WrestleDream on October 17.

He is now scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut against Mike “Speedball” Bailey on the October 21 edition of Dynamite.