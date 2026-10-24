Ilja Dragunov has opened up about the emotional significance of his entrance music at AEW WrestleDream 2026, revealing how the presentation brought back memories of his earliest days in professional wrestling.

Dragunov made his AEW debut at the October 17 pay-per-view, entering to “Soviet March,” the same music he used during his early wrestling career on the German independent circuit.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former WWE United States Champion explained how the music represents his background and the various elements of his wrestling persona.

“Because it’s putting together so many layers of my persona. I’m Russian-born but German-raised, and I have a lot of roots through to my German side of culture, but also to my family Russian side,” Dragunov said.

“And in the beginning, of course, when you try to find your own persona in professional wrestling, everybody was portraying me, of course, when I started, like, okay, you’re the Russian, so we need Russian music.”

Dragunov continued by explaining how the classical elements of the song complement his intense in-ring presentation.

“But I love classical music, so it has this classical vibe, but it also has this other vibe, and it’s also very heavy. And it also just fits so perfectly with my over-the-top, artsy, orchestra-composer-like persona. It fits just all the boxes. So if you hear this music, it exactly tells you how I perform.”

The former WWE Superstar also discussed the collaborative creative process behind his AEW entrance, noting that the company was receptive to his ideas from the beginning.

“That is the best part about this, that since the work has begun, it has been always a collaboration. It has been always working together,” Dragunov said.

“So all the ideas that came from the company side and all the ideas that I had in my mind creatively were just flowing so well into one another.”

While Dragunov appreciated the overall creative process, he admitted that securing the rights to his original entrance music was particularly meaningful.

“That was such a beautiful procedure to work. And even just to get one little detail, that was one that touched my heart the most, is that even the entrance music, that it was possible to get this specific entrance music.”

Dragunov went on to reflect on how the song accompanied him throughout his early career in Europe, eventually leading to opportunities in the United Kingdom and United States.

“This guided me through the youngest, youngest years to my biggest moments that put me on the platform in Europe, got me to the United Kingdom, got me to the States,” he said.

“So much of my career is based on that music. And when I heard this music and did my entrance on Saturday at WrestleDream, I felt like a child again in the business. And I was craving this feeling for a very, very long time.”

Following his WrestleDream appearance, Dragunov made his AEW in-ring debut on the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the main event.