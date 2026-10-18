Ilja Dragunov has opened up about his decision to leave WWE and begin a new chapter of his professional wrestling career in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar made his surprise arrival at AEW WrestleDream 2026 on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida. Renee Paquette introduced Dragunov to the crowd during the closing stages of the pay-per-view, with the newest addition to the AEW roster receiving a strong reaction from fans in attendance.

During the post-show media scrum, Dragunov was asked about his decision to sign with AEW and what ultimately led him to make the move.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 14 years, and I’ve been through a lot of phases when it comes down to my indie career and pro wrestling career in general,” Dragunov said. “I’ve traveled to places and been under contract. I’ve never had the chance where I didn’t feel like I can’t bet on myself. If I feel that this chance is limited, then it gets more limited.”

Dragunov went on to explain that his desire to continue challenging himself played a significant role in his decision, noting that he wanted to avoid reaching a point where he felt creatively or competitively stagnant.

“Then, I feel like I’m getting stuck somewhere. Not because of external factors, just feeling stuck in general, because I have this urge to fight. I love to fight, and I want to compete, and I want to step up.”

He continued by comparing his need for a change in scenery to finding room to breathe, suggesting that AEW offers the fresh environment he had been seeking.

“If I feel that the air in a certain environment gets thinner for me, I need to breathe. That’s what I did today, here. If I need a place to breathe new, fresh air, see a new landscape, and see what the world can offer me to satisfy this hunger for competition.”

Dragunov’s arrival comes after his WWE contract expired, bringing an end to his run with the company that began in 2019.

The newest member of the AEW roster is now scheduled to make his in-ring debut on the October 21, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite.