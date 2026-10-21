Ilja Dragunov says the arrival of The New Level in AEW caught his attention, particularly after seeing how the former WWE stars have performed since joining the promotion.

Dragunov, who made his AEW debut at WrestleDream this past weekend, is preparing for his first match with the company against “Speedball” Mike Bailey on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During a recent interview with SI The Takedown, Dragunov discussed The New Level’s transition to AEW following their debut at All In. He admitted that seeing familiar faces performing in a different environment was something he couldn’t ignore.

“I mean, it would be a lie if it wouldn’t, right? You see people perform in a way that they didn’t perform in a while anymore. I can tell, hopefully, or just feel, or can try to imagine a certain happiness if I watch them, what they’re doing,” Dragunov said.

The former WWE Superstar also spoke about reconnecting with people he previously worked alongside, noting that their performances suggest they are enjoying their new surroundings.

“And just reconnecting with these people that you shared some time with. You can just tell that it’s definitely a new place and something they appreciate [being] a part of.”

Dragunov now finds himself in a similar position after making the move from WWE to AEW. His first in-ring appearance is scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite, where he will look to make an immediate impression against Bailey.