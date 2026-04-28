Ilja Dragunov is already looking ahead to some hard-hitting dream matches on the WWE main roster.

Since his arrival, Dragunov has continued to deliver the same bruising, high-intensity style that made him a standout, sharing the ring with the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Sami Zayn, and others.

But while he’s built momentum with those battles, “The Mad Dragon” has his eye on several intriguing potential opponents moving forward.

During a recent interview with the Michael Fairman Channel, Dragunov opened up about who he’d most like to face next in WWE.

His answer blended ambition with unpredictability.

“I mean, it’s a kind of moment they’re like always excited about like the most unrealistic possibilities and always try,” Dragunov began. “I’m a big person for the big things, the best things in life happen when you don’t expect them.”

Interesting perspective.

Dragunov then went on to name a few specific Superstars he’d welcome the opportunity to step in the ring with, highlighting a mix of styles that would seemingly mesh well with his own punishing approach.

“Of course there are obvious ones,” he continued. “I would love to wrestle Penta. I would love to have a match with Sheamus. Rey Fenix is another person I would love to wrestle.”

Those would be some hard-hitting matchups.

Still, Dragunov made it clear that while dream opponents are exciting to think about, he prefers not to get too locked into expectations, instead embracing the unexpected moments that often create the most memorable matches.

Dragunov added, “But also, I kind of like try to keep myself away from those thoughts because I believe if something comes with it which I never see coming, that’s going to be even more exciting for the people, and we got to figure out how you can flow into creating something that is very, very special because the people are very, very different.”