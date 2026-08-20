Ilja Dragunov is reportedly leaving WWE.

Multiple sources reported on Thursday that Dragunov’s contract with WWE has expired and he is exiting the company. No additional details regarding his departure were provided.

Further signaling his exit, Dragunov’s profile on WWE.com has been moved to the Alumni section.

The 32-year-old has not competed since taking part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 17, 2026 episode of SmackDown. His previous match came on the March 20 edition of SmackDown, where he unsuccessfully challenged Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship.

Born in Moscow, Russia, Dragunov made his WWE main roster debut on the Raw after WrestleMania in 2024, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

Dragunov leaves WWE as a former United States Champion, NXT Champion and NXT United Kingdom Champion.