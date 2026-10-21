Ilja Dragunov isn’t concerned about getting lost in the shuffle on AEW’s crowded roster.

Ahead of his AEW in-ring debut, the former WWE Superstar appeared on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, where he discussed his decision to leave WWE and why he believes his unique presentation will help him stand out in All Elite Wrestling.

Dragunov explained that the depth of AEW’s roster never factored into his decision, as he has always been confident in his ability to succeed.

“I didn’t consider how stacked the roster is because it’s a fear I don’t have. I was always betting on myself. I bet on myself when I left WWE. I’m betting on myself still, and I’m betting on what my gut is telling me and the way the people, the company introduced me, I think it speaks for itself that I stick out from all the rest on that roster.”

Dragunov went on to suggest that being different is an advantage in professional wrestling, arguing that performers who attempt to blend in are more likely to be overlooked.

“People who stick out and are not like anybody else, you kind of put the objective on them and only if you are like everybody else or try to be like everybody else — which is also like an unfortunate thing happening nowadays, unfortunately — then you get overlooked. But, I haven’t been overlooked once in my 14 years of career.”

Dragunov made his AEW debut at WrestleDream on October 17 after departing WWE in September.

He is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut against “Speedball” Mike Bailey on tonight’s October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.