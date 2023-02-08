Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw JD McDonagh take on Carmelo Hayes in singles action. Towards the end of the match, Dragunov’s music hit and out he came, taking out Trick Williams at the entrance-way. This led to Hayes getting the pin on McDonagh, taking advantage of the distraction. After the match, Dragunov rushed the ring and hit McDonagh, then prepared for the Moscow Torpedo. Before Dragunov could strike, McDonagh quickly retreated from the ring and Dragunov chased him through the crowd.

Dragunov has been away from NXT since losing to McDonagh on the October 25, 2022 edition of NXT. It was reported that Dragunov was away due to work visa issues, which was the case for other NXT Superstars that recently returned, including Tyler Bate and new NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus.

Dragunov’s October 25 loss to McDonagh came three days after the two worked a Triple Threat with NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc. Dragunov dropped the NXT UK Title in the summer of 2022 due to an injury, ending his 347-day reign, and had been on an 11-match winning streak before Halloween Havoc.

Below is footage of Dragunov’s return to NXT tonight:

