Ilja Dragunov is officially All Elite.

The former WWE Superstar made his surprise AEW debut during the WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday night, October 17, with Renee Paquette introducing him as the company’s newest signing during a break in the action.

Dragunov’s arrival had been teased in the days leading up to the event. A mysterious vignette aired during AEW’s three-hour Dynamite and Collision broadcast earlier in the week, followed by another teaser released on Saturday morning.

The mystery was finally solved at WrestleDream when Dragunov appeared in front of the Orlando crowd.

Following his debut, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to officially confirm the signing.

“He has arrived in AEW tonight at AEW Wrestle Dream,” Khan wrote via X. “And now it’s official: Ilja Dragunov is All Elite!”

Dragunov had been with WWE since 2019, competing across the NXT and main roster brands during his time with the company. His contract recently expired, and he ultimately decided to move on rather than remain with WWE.

His arrival adds another high-profile name to AEW’s roster.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ilja Dragunov’s AEW debut and future plans.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

He has arrived in AEW tonight at #AEWWrestleDream, and now it’s official: @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is All Elite! https://t.co/YXt0zbYrmW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 18, 2026