Ilja Dragunov already has several potential opponents in mind as he continues making his mark in All Elite Wrestling.

Despite only recently arriving in AEW, Dragunov has wasted little time establishing himself, capturing the AEW National Championship and stepping into the ring with competitors such as “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Tommaso Ciampa.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Close-Up, the reigning AEW National Champion discussed some of the names he hopes to face in the future, particularly those who share his appreciation for the physical and expressive side of professional wrestling.

“I mean, people who are drawn to a certain artistic form of violence, I would definitely say Moxley. I would say, I repeat always the same thing. I mean, I would- I would go right now. Just in the suit, let’s go. Samoa Joe.”

Dragunov went on to explain that several members of the AEW roster were wrestlers he admired long before he established himself in the business, making the possibility of facing them particularly meaningful.

“This is the crazy part. So many people are in this company that have been heroes for me when I didn’t even know how to put on a headlock. Samoa Joe is another part for that.”

The conversation also turned to Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, two performers Dragunov crossed paths with during his earlier years on the independent wrestling scene.

While he and Ospreay regularly appeared on the same events, they never had the opportunity to compete against one another. Dragunov also recalled working with Fletcher during their time in Germany’s wXw promotion, although he believes both have evolved considerably since those days.

“There are people in this company that I grew up with in the business sharing during my indie days, which is like, of course, the world champion. Will Ospreay. Never fought him on the indies, but we always shared like a bunch of shows together. We just always fought somebody else.”

“Kyle Fletcher. He’d been in Germany with wXw for a long period of time with Mark Davis. So we had some tag team matches here and there, but never like… No, we had a one-on-one, but we never had a one-on-one of the level that he reached and the level that I reached. We were babies at that point of time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dragunov offered some insight into the mentality behind his intense in-ring style.

According to the AEW star, fighting has a unique ability to reveal someone’s true personality because of the emotions and instincts that emerge when a person is pushed into an extreme situation.

“I feel like fighting brings out your true face. I feel like it’s because in a real fight, it’s an extreme situation. You can’t compose yourself. You’ve got to fight. You’ve got to fight back. Also, in certain ways, you let out a lot of emotions because it’s a dangerous situation you’re in.”

Dragunov acknowledged that putting his philosophy into words can sometimes be difficult, even joking about a friend’s criticism of his ability to communicate in multiple languages.

“So there is a nuance about fighting. I would say, like what a good friend of mine always tells me, ‘you speak like three languages and all of them, you speak bad.’”

For Dragunov, however, that emotional intensity is precisely what makes professional wrestling such an authentic form of expression. He believes the physical nature of competition forces performers to reveal parts of themselves that cannot always be communicated through words.

“It’s an extreme situation and extreme situations people show their real face. Yeah, it’s some, it has something artistic and something very expressive and it is something also very natural, but it’s just, it forces you to speak, to show your real face and I, and everything I feel like what I worked on for the most part of my life has been as authentic and finding myself through that process.”