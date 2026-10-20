Ilja Dragunov has opened up about his decision to leave WWE for AEW, revealing that the company wanted to retain him before his contract expired.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday, Dragunov discussed the circumstances surrounding his WWE departure and why he ultimately decided to bet on himself after spending seven years with the company.

According to Dragunov, the decision involved several factors, including financial considerations, creative opportunities, and the possibility of finding a better fit elsewhere.

“It was an accumulation of a lot of things,” Dragunov said. “An accumulation of, of course, the offering, because we all know, at the end of the day, it’s the business. But it’s also definitely based on my feeling of, like, how do I want to work creatively? Do I need a scenery change? Is the scenery change something where I can see myself staying forever? Because you’ve got to consider a lot of factors.”

Dragunov noted that he spent much of his twenties working for WWE, during which time the professional wrestling landscape changed considerably with the emergence of AEW as another major option.

“Like, I spent the most of my 20s in WWE. That’s a very, very long time. And the landscape in this beautiful business changed. So the beautiful thing is nowadays we have other opportunities. And for me personally, after such a long time being with a company, to not seek out new opportunities, maybe a place where I see myself more fitting — who wouldn’t do that?”

Although Dragunov confirmed that WWE made an effort to keep him, he declined to reveal whether the company’s contract offer included a pay increase or decrease.

“To be honest, I’m too much discreet and too much of a businessman and a gentleman myself to talk about these kinds of things,” he said. “Everything I can say is that it was nothing that I felt satisfying and nothing that gave me the perspective of, ‘Okay, I must stick with what I hear.’”

Dragunov also revealed that he first began questioning his WWE future around March or April 2026. At the time, he had no idea that his appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that April would ultimately be his final match for the promotion.

Looking back on his final months, Dragunov suggested there was an opportunity to explore more character development following the conclusion of his United States Championship reign in late 2025. He felt there could have been additional time devoted to a storyline that went beyond simply holding a championship.

Despite those feelings, Dragunov made it clear that he has no regrets about his WWE run.

He specifically reflected on returning from ACL surgery and capturing the United States Championship in October 2025, describing the moment as an incredible experience. He also expressed gratitude toward the people he worked alongside throughout his time with the company.

As for his arrival in AEW, Dragunov described his debut at WrestleDream as a “fairytale,” praising the reception from fans and the effort the promotion put into making his introduction memorable.

Dragunov added that his experience with AEW has been collaborative thus far, with both sides working together creatively.

The former WWE Superstar is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut on the October 21 episode of Dynamite. During the interview, Dragunov revealed that he had not yet been informed of his opponent.