Fans will always link GUNTHER and Ilja Dragunov together for their battles in WWE NXT UK including Dragunov beating GUNTHER for the UK Title.

While speaking with Andrew Spoors of WrestleSphere, the NXT star was asked about potentially joining Imperium, a group led by GUNTHER, one day.

“My question to this is honestly, who would actually want this? There couldn’t be more differences between Imperium and me. Those guys are very cold, very stoic, very methodical. I’m a completely unbalanced super intense mad dragon. That’s the person I am. They don’t fit together. Who wants to see something that is not fitting together?” Dragunov responded.

