New NXT United Kingdom champion Ilja Dragunov recently spoke with METRO UK to discuss his marquee victory over WALTER at Takeover 36, and how it was difficult for him to sleep afterwards as his body was completely sore. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it was hard for him to sleep after the match because he was so sore:

“The moment where it actually happened – it was a bit of time until the adrenaline went down. But I remember coming back to my hotel room, completely not able to sleep – and I was extremely tired, my body was completely sore. I couldn’t sleep because I had so many different thoughts in my mind. The whole payoff to it, how it all came together being at TakeOver, getting this kind of attention from the people getting this reaction to what we did.”

How he and WALTER wanted to bring even more intensity to this match than their first meeting:

“Coming to this match, with the thought in my mind to bring an even more intense performance than that first match – and it all went so well. We were able to do something special again, it was just incredible. I can’t even explain the thoughts on this, because it was a complete mixture of everything.”