NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov recently spoke to Inside the Ropes to hype his showdown against NXT UK champion WALTER, which airs tomorrow on the WWE Network. The 27-year old Russian would name Bray Wyatt as an opponent he would love to share the ring with, then sings his praises for fellow NXT UK star A-Kid as someone to keep an eye on. Highlights are below.
How having a match with Bray Wyatt would be very special to him:
I always think about the perfect scenario and not like just match-wise, dream match-wise, I think about something which is so special because nobody would think about this before, which could be like very unique and very unpredictable. I think like a character as unique and special as Ilja Dragunov is what appeals to me, so for that reason I think it would be very special to face Bray Wyatt. It would be very special in a lot of ways that I think nobody would ever see it coming.
Calls A-Kid a wrestler to keep an eye on:
A-Kid. I think A-Kid is definitely the person in NXT UK where people should pay their attention to, because I never saw someone with this kind of special work ethic and this special kind of persona – so talented and so humble. And we already had a match against each other. Why not repeat it?