NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov recently spoke to Inside the Ropes to hype his showdown against NXT UK champion WALTER, which airs tomorrow on the WWE Network. The 27-year old Russian would name Bray Wyatt as an opponent he would love to share the ring with, then sings his praises for fellow NXT UK star A-Kid as someone to keep an eye on. Highlights are below.

How having a match with Bray Wyatt would be very special to him:

I always think about the perfect scenario and not like just match-wise, dream match-wise, I think about something which is so special because nobody would think about this before, which could be like very unique and very unpredictable. I think like a character as unique and special as Ilja Dragunov is what appeals to me, so for that reason I think it would be very special to face Bray Wyatt. It would be very special in a lot of ways that I think nobody would ever see it coming.

Calls A-Kid a wrestler to keep an eye on: