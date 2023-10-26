Ilja Dragunov gives his thoughts on sharing the ring with Cody Rhodes during October 10th episode of NXT on USA, where Rhodes was a special GM for the night.

The world champ spoke about his interaction with The American Nightmare during a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling. Dragunov states that the moment was very special for him, adding that Rhodes brings a passionate energy that is impossible to ignore.

It was very interesting and absolutely a very special moment not only for me, but also for the audience in the arena and probably for the people watching on TV because it is as I said in the promo — meeting a person in the ring who stands, in a different way, for the exact same things that you stand for, that is something that very rarely happens. Look at Cody Rhodes, he brings an energy, a fire, a passion to the ring in front of those arenas, in front of those people that not a lot of other people can do. I do that too for NXT. People feel what I do, the passion, the fire I bring. This is something very similar and I mean, this moment standing me and Cody Rhodes together in one ring, I was scared that there was going to be an energy overload.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dragunov hyped next week’s Halloween Havoc showdown with Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship, where he promised that he will never lose his title. You can read about that here.

