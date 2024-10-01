Some bad news for fans of “The Mad Dragon.”

During the September 30 episode of WWE Raw from Evansville, IN., WWE provided some unfortunate news for fans of Ilja Dragunov.

As footage of his bout with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER from last Saturday in Columbus, Georgia aired, WWE Raw commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett informed the viewing audience at home that Dragunov suffered a bad injury.

The belief is that Dragunov suffered a torn ACL in the bout, and the early expectation is that he will be out of action from WWE for six-to-nine months.