Ilja Dragunov wants to test himself in the AEW Continental Classic.

With the annual tournament approaching, Dragunov recently appeared on AEW Advance to discuss the competition and express his interest in participating just weeks after making his AEW debut.

“I mean, it’s possibly one of your favorites for a reason. There is a lot of thought that I have on the Continental Classic because looking back at 2023, Eddie Kingston. 2024, [Kazuchika] Okada. ‘25, [Jon] Moxley. I did get it right in the order?”

Dragunov pointed to the physical and emotional challenges previous winners have overcome, explaining why he believes the tournament is about much more than simply winning matches.

“This tournament represents mental toughness, because as far as I remember, all these people went through injuries, through setbacks, through really memorable moments, especially with Eddie. A big moment. A big emotional moment.”

Dragunov also reflected on his history with Kingston and teased the possibility of the two crossing paths again. Turning his attention back to the Continental Classic, he made it clear that he believes his arrival in AEW could change the landscape of the promotion.

“This tournament is representing strength, resilience, and I feel like the landscape of AEW is about to change. Why? Because I am here. So if you talk about strength, about grit, and especially resilience and intensity, and something memorable and emotional to happen, it would be second-hand embarrassing to take away the chance for the people, for me to maybe not be there but I’m not the person to make the decision.”

Dragunov has yet to be officially announced as a participant in this year’s Continental Classic.

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