The championship changes continue at AEW Full Gear 2026.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Tommaso Ciampa to capture the AEW National Championship during the November 14 pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, marking the third consecutive title change on the main card.

The hard-hitting contest saw both competitors target injuries throughout the match, with Ciampa repeatedly attacking Dragunov’s arm while the challenger focused on the champion’s leg.

Among the highlights were Ciampa connecting with an avalanche Air Raid Crash from the top turnbuckle and another Air Raid Crash onto the edge of the steel ring steps. Dragunov later fought back with a suplex onto the ring apron, followed by a D-Bomb from the apron onto Ciampa on the floor.

During the closing moments, Dragunov connected with a superplex before attempting another D-Bomb, only for Ciampa to counter with a Fujiwara armbar. The champion followed with a series of running knee strikes, eventually connecting and securing a close two-count.

Ciampa attempted to return to the Fujiwara armbar, but Dragunov managed to escape and connect with two consecutive D-Bombs to secure the pinfall victory.

With the win, Dragunov became the new AEW National Champion, joining Swerve Strickland and The New Level, as well as Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron, among the new champions crowned at Full Gear 2026.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR’s arm is compromised, but he REFUSES to give in! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/aS76ZeaoE3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026

ON THE EDGE OF THE STEEL STEPS 😨 Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/MKTAW4Ryob — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026

.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is putting everything on the line with a D-Bomb off the apron! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/GTlQV6Zwpz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026