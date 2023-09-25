Ilja Dragunov made an appearance on Phil Strum of Under the Ring to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE NXT star talked about who he’d like to wrestle on the main roster.

There are countless people (in WWE who I’d want to wrestle that I haven’t yet). This company is filled with an unlimited amount of great talent. So, there’s so many people I think I could create something special with. First person, one of the people that come to my mind is definitely Shinsuke Nakamura, people like Seth Rollins who also has all this artistic way with the people and you see how over he is and the attention he gets, and definitely, I mean as long as the chance is still there, maybe with one of the people who were the first I’ve been watching like Rey Mysterio for example.

