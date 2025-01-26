During this week’s episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes officially signed the contract for their Ladder Match at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Things turned physical when Owens attacked Shawn Michaels.

After Cody said he was done talking, Michaels told Owens that it sounded like he was “jealous.” That led to Owens accusing HBK of being a quitter. He went for a cheap shot on Cody Rhodes, and when Shawn Michaels got in the middle of two, Owens attempted to hit the Heartbreak Kid with a piledriver. Cody stopped it, which allowed Michaels to hit a Sweet Chin Music on Owens.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Fightful Select is reporting that Ilja Dragunov has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL this week. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether he’s training or simply being evaluated.

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. made a brief cameo on Saturday Night’s Main Event, exiting an old-school style car at the start of the show. DiBiase Sr. was carrying the Million Dollar Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

The announced attendance in San Antonio, TX for Saturday Night’s Main Event was 16,406.

And finally, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Alundra Blayze (Madusa), Dory Funk Jr, and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan were in attendance at Saturday Night’s Main Event.