Ilja Dragunov’s first match as an AEW star is officially set.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Dragunov will square off against “Speedball” Mike Bailey on the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match will mark Dragunov’s in-ring debut for the promotion following his arrival at AEW WrestleDream on October 17. Bailey was also in action at the pay-per-view, competing in the Clockwork Carnage main event for the AEW World Championship.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will also feature AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teaming with Adam Copeland to take on Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher.

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will face Mark Davis and Jake Doyle in a Tag Team Championship Eliminator match.

The women’s division will also be represented, as Maya World battles Queen Aminata in a number one contender’s match for the AEW TBS Championship.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.