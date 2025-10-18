“The Mad Dragon” is back — and he’s back on top.

Ilja Dragunov made his return to WWE television during this week’s episode of SmackDown, storming back from injury to dethrone Sami Zayn and capture the United States Championship.

The emotional victory marked Dragunov’s first championship win on WWE’s main roster, officially ending Zayn’s 49-day reign with the title. The intense, hard-hitting bout saw Dragunov his Zayn with a Torpedo Moscow to secure the pinfall and reclaim his place among the blue brand’s elite.

Following his victory, social media was abuzz with reactions from fans, wrestlers, and personalities across the wrestling world. One particularly heartfelt message came from Leigh Laurel — known to longtime fans as Jin Tala from her time in WWE EVOLVE — who shared a touching post celebrating Dragunov’s return and win.

Laurel posted a photo of Dragunov from what appeared to be a recent dinner between the two, showing the new U.S. Champion proudly sporting his freshly inked neck tattoo. Her supportive words quickly caught attention online, with many fans in the comments speculating about the nature of their relationship — noting the tone of the message as that of a proud and supportive partner.

After months away from the ring due to injury, Dragunov’s return signals a new chapter for one of WWE’s most intense and respected competitors — and if Friday’s performance was any indication, “The Mad Dragon” is only just heating up.

Honored & upheld your decision to stay radio silent on socials til this day came, and man, it was 100% worth it. Watched you do everything in your power to stay ready while you recovered. Polished prowess, I’m so proud of you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DWhaSw3W3L — Lady Leigh (@leighlaurel) October 18, 2025