The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class of inductees continue to fill up heading into WrestleMania Week.

On Tuesday morning, another inductee was announced.

This time, an ‘Immortal Moment.’

The match featuring “The Slam Heard Around The World” will take its’ rightful place in pro wrestling history.

WWE has announced that the iconic Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match from WrestleMania III will be the match inducted into the 2026 class of WWE Hall Of Fame inductees as the Immortal Moment.

“The slam heard around the world,” the announcement began. “The ICONIC showdown between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3 will be honored with the WWE Immortal Moment Award at the 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony.”

Also being inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame are AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, Dennis Rodman, Demolition, Bad News Brown and Sycho Sid.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania Week. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.