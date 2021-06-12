IMPACT Against All Odds 2021 Results

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers In A Street Fight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up Exchange. Callihan and Dreamer tees off on The Good Brothers. Callihan rakes the back of Anderson. Gallows rakes the eyes of Dreamer. Callihan drives a chair into the midsection of Gallows. Dreamer starts biting Anderson’s forehead. Gallows hammers down on the back of Callihan’s neck. Gallows with clubbing chair shots. Callihan attacks Gallows with a broom. Dreamer delivers the bell hammer shot. Callihan with a drop toe hold into a chair. Anderson rakes the eyes of Dreamer. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Gallows responds with a drop toe hold into the chair. Dreamer scores the elbow knockdown. Gallows cracks Callihan’s back with the chair. Haymaker Exchange. Gallows uppercuts Callihan. Callihan answers with The Pump Kick. Callihan and Dreamer brings out multiple trash cans filled with weapons. Callihan attacks Gallows with a metal cookie sheet. Callihan throws the trash can at Anderson. Anderson dumps Dreamer crotch first on the steel barricade.

Callihan with a trash can across the back of Gallows. Anderson whips Dreamer with the metal cookie sheet. Gallows wraps a steel chain around Callihan’s mouth. Callihan uses the chain to tie Gallows legs together. Gallows with a massive haymaker. Anderson throws a frying pan into the ring. Anderson wedges a chair in between the turnbuckles. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Gallows. Gallows clotheslines Dreamer. Anderson sends Dreamer face first into the wedged chair. Anderson poses for the cameras. Callihan hulks up. Gallows kicks Callihan in the chest. Good Brothers gangs up on Dreamer. Double Irish Whip. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Gallows with The Stinger Splash for a two count. Callihan follows that with two desperation boots. Callihan with a Flying Clothesline. Anderson drops Callihan with The GunStun.

Dreamer responds with The Cutter. Dreamer avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Dreamer hits The DDT for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Anderson. Anderson denies The DDT. Dreamer kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson with The SpineBuster for a two count. Callihan delivers a gut punch. Callihan with two corner clotheslines. Gallows SuperKicks Callihan. Good Brothers rolls a table into the ring. Gallows knocks Callihan off the ring apron. Dreamer has Anderson perched on the top turnbuckle. Anderson denies The SuperPlex. Anderson bites Dreamer’s forehead. Dreamer puts Anderson on his shoulders. Gallows runs interference. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer through the table for a two count. Anderson sends Callihan face first into the chair. Callihan kicks Gallows in the face. Callihan viscously attacks Good Brothers with the baseball bat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer via Pinfall

Second Match: Satoshi Kojima w/Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Doering backs Kojima into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Doering. Strong lockup. Kojima applies a side headlock. Doering whips Kojima across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kojima kicks Doering in the gut. Kojima drops Doering with a shoulder tackle. Doering answers with a running shoulder tackle. Doering with the elbow drop for a two count. Doering slams Kojima’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Doering with a forearm smash. Doering punches Kojima in the back. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Doering hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Doering starts choking Kojima. Doering transitions into a ground and pound attack. Doering whips Kojima across the ring. Doering scores the elbow knockdown. Doering applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Doering continues to punch Kojima in the back. Doering with a straight right hand. Doering applies a wrist lock. Doering hammers down on the left shoulder of Kojima. Doering cranks on the left wrist of Kojima. Doering kicks Kojima in the gut. Doering hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Doering whips Kojima into the turnbuckles. Doering bodyslams Kojima. Doering with another elbow drop for a two count. Doering sends Kojima to the corner. Doering with The Body Avalanche. Kojima kicks Doering in the face. Kojima side steps Doering into the turnbuckles. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with the flying forearm smash. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Doering hits The SpineBuster. Doering drives Kojima back first into the ring apron.

Doering punches Kojima in the jaw. Doering with a straight right hand. Kojima takes out the legs of Doering. Rhino attacks Kojima behind the referee’s back. Kojima sends Rhino face first into the steel ring post. Kojima drops Doering with The DDT for a two count. Doering denies The BrainBuster. Doering goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima applies a waist lock. Doering decks Kojima with a back elbow smash. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering with The Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Kojima negates The PowerBomb. Kojima clotheslines the back of Doering’s neck. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Doering counters with his Death Valley Driver/Lariat Combination for a two count. Doering plants Kojima with The Spinning SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Doering via Pinfall

Third Match: Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Fatal Five Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Austin pulls Miguel out of the ring. Austin whips Miguel into the steel barricade. Bey kicks Williams in the gut. Raju with a straight right hand. Raju with the irish whip. Williams dives over Raju. Standing Switch Exchange. Williams ducks a clothesline from Bey. Williams with a chop/haymaker combination. Bey and Raju gangs up on Williams. Double Irish Whip. Williams holds onto the ropes. Williams with two drop toe holds into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks Raju. Williams bodyslams Bey. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Austin dumps Bey out of the ring. Austin cartwheels on the ring apron. Austin SuperKicks Raju. Miguel lands The SomerSault Plancha. Miguel SuperKicks Austin. Miguel is fired up. Miguel with two running haymakers. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with The Northern Lights Suplex. Miguel applies The Sharpshooter. Bey with forearm shivers. Bey talks smack to Miguel.

Stereo Sharpshooters. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel applies The Kimura Lock. Raju breaks up both submission holds. Raju with three toe kicks. Raju with three running forearm smashes. Miguel dropkicks Williams. Raju with a Running Double Cannonball Strike. Austin avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Austin. Raju stomps on Austin’s chest. Raju dumps Bey on Austin’s chest. Raju with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Raju rolls Miguel over for a two count. Raju kicks Miguel in the gut. Raju pulls Miguel down to the mat. Raju with a running elbow drop for a two count. Raju with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Miguel is displaying his fighting spirit. Raju with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Raju with clubbing blows to Miguel’s hack. Raju uses the middle rope as a weapon. Raju repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Raju knocks Bey off the apron. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Raju drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Miguel kick Raju in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Raju denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju with The Sliding Knee Strike.

Bey nails Raju with The Pump Kick. Raju with a Spinning Back Kick. Williams starts ganging momentum. Williams drops Austin with The Flatliner. Austin denies The Canadian Destroyer. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Austin slaps Williams in the chest. Williams denies The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin goes for The SuperPlex, but Williams blocks it. Williams slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Williams drills Austin with The Avalanche Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Miguel prepares for The Flying Meteora. Madman Fulton sends Miguel crashing to the outside. Fulton wipes out Bey and Williams. Fulton catches Miguel in mid-air. Raju and Williams tees off on Fulton. Fulton catches Bey in mid-air. Fulton with a PowerBomb/Double Chokeslam/Powerslam Combination. Fulton puts Austin on top of Miguel. The referee decides to call off the match because of Fulton’s interference.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fourth Match: Rich Swann vs. William Morrisey

Swann rolls under a clothesline from Morrisey. Swann applies a side headlock. Morrisey whips Swann out of the ring. Swann repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Morrisey. Swann with a running forearm smash. Swann slides under Morrisey. Swann is throwing haymakers at Morrisey. Swann with The RoundHouse Kick. Morrisey denies The Headscissors Takeover. Morrisey goes for a PowerBomb, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann starts biting Morrisey’s forehead. Swann with forearm shivers. Swann dropkicks Morrisey. Swann kicks Morrisey off the ring apron. Swann with a SomerSault Senton off the apron. Swann rakes the eyes of Morrisey. Swann kicks Morrisey in the ribs. Swann tees off on Morrisey. Swann goes for a SpringBoard Clothesline, but Morrisey counters with The Big Boot. Morrisey transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Morrisey punches Swann in the back. Morrisey with a closed fist shot across the forehead of Swann. Morrisey puts Swann on the top turnbuckle. Morrisey with clubbing blows to Swann’s back. Morrisey is choking Swann with his boot. Morrisey has Swann draped across the apron. Morrisey continues to hammer down on Swann’s back. Swann avoids the referee’s ten count. Morrisey whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Morrisey puts his knee on the back of Swann’s neck. Morrisey stands on Swann’s face. The referee admonishes Morrisey. Morrisey sends Swann chest first into the turnbuckles. Morrisey toys around with Swann. Morrisey applies a standing chin bar. Morrisey slings Swann across the ring. Morrisey with The Stinger Splash. Swann side steps Morrisey into the turnbuckles. Swann kicks Morrisey in the face. Swann dodges The Big Boot.

Swann with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Swann with a Flying Bulldog into the steel ring post. Swann follows that with a flying side kick off the steel ring steps. Swann lands The 450 Splash off the apron. Swann with a RoundHouse Kick. Swann follows that with another 450 Splash for a two count. Swann SuperKicks Morrisey. Swann connects with The Phoenix Splash for a one count. Morrisey delivers The F5. Morrisey with The Stinger Splash. Morrisey goes for The Chokeslam, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann SuperKicks Morrisey. Swann goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Morrisey counters with The Big Boot. Morrisey with Two PowerBombs. Swann gives Morrisey the middle finger. Morrisey plants Swann with The Running PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: William Morrisey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Jordynne Grace w/Rachael Ellering vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace backs Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace with two corner clotheslines. Dashwood kicks Grace in the gut. Dashwood applies a side headlock. Dashwood runs into Grace. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Grace. Grace blocks a boot from Dashwood. Grace catches Dashwood in mid-air. Dashwood side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace kicks Dashwood in the face. Grace Powerslams Dashwood for a two count. Grace with The Swinging Full Nelson Toss. Grace repeatedly whips Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Dashwood avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Dashwood with a Wrap Around Boot. Dashwood and Konley pulls Grace out of the ring behind the referee’s back.

Ellering checks on Grace. Grace avoids the referee’s ten count. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Dashwood transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Dashwood kicks Grace in the face. Dashwood with forearm shivers. Dashwood is choking Grace with her boot. Dashwood hyperextends the shoulders of Grace. Dashwood rolls Grace over for a two count. Dashwood sends Grace first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood talks to Ellering. Dashwood slams Grace’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Dashwood applies The Tarantula. Dashwood goes for The Taste Of Tenille, but Grace counters with The Fallaway Slam.

Forearm/Bodyslam Exchange. Grace drives Dashwood face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with The Running Meteora. Grace with the sliding elbow smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Dashwood uses her feet to create separation. Dashwood decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Dashwood repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Dashwood with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Grace denies The Double Underhook DDT. Running Back Elbow Exchange. Dashwood with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Grace wisely grabbed the bottom rope. Grace rocks Dashwood with a forearm smash. Grace applies The Sleeper Hold. The referee gets distracted by Konley. Ellering pulls Konley off the apron. Grace yells at Ellering. Grace goes for The Grace Driver, but Dashwood counters with the inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, Grace snaps. Grace plants Konley with The Michinoku Driver.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Kimber Lee & Susan Yung For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Kiera Hogan and Susan Yung will start things off. Test Of Strength. Steelz with the greco roman eye poke behind the referee’s back. The referee tells Steelz to get out of the ring. Lee and Yung have a bit of miscommunication in the corner. Lee tags herself. Hogan with a Lou Thez Press. Hogan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hogan side steps Lee into the turnbuckles. Hogan with a running corner clothesline. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Steelz made the blind tag. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan with a basement dropkick. Steelz with the elbow drop for a two count. Steelz with the irish whip. Lee dives over Steelz. Lee starts favoring her left knee. Yung rakes the eyes of Steelz. It was a rouse, pal. Lee with a Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Lee tags in Yung.

Yung with clubbing blows to Steelz back. Yung tags in Lee. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lee with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Steelz with heavy bodyshots. Steelz unloads three knife edge chops. Lee clotheslines Steelz for a two count. Lee stands on the back of Steelz neck. Toe Kick Exchange. Steelz clings onto the top rope. Steelz with a Headscissors Takeover. Hogan and Yung are tagged in. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Yung. Hogan with two diving cross chops. Hogan SuperKicks Yung. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a Running European Uppercut. Hogan tags herself in. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Yung. Hogan with a Wrap Around Dropkick. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Yung’s chest for a two count.

Yung decks Hogan with a JawBreaker. Yung tags in Lee. Side Walk Slam/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Steelz dumps Yung out of the ring. Hogan with two knife edge chops. Hogan tags in Steelz. Assisted Slice Bread #2 for a two count. Yung nails Steelz with The Shotei. Yung with The SuperPlex. Hogan delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Lee nails Hogan with The Pump Kick. Lee tags in Yung. Hogan kicks Yung in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Yung. Yung drags Hogan to the corner. Lee lands The Swanton Bomb. Yung hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hogan applies The Sleeper Hold. Steelz made the blind tag. Hogan with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Steelz with a Missile Dropkick to Lee. Steelz connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Violent By Design (c) w/Eric Young vs. The Decay For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Cody Deaner and Crazzy Steve will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Steve grapples around Deaner. Steve with a drop toe hold. Deaner regroups on the outside. Deaner kicks Steve in the gut. Deaner hammers down on the back of Steve’s neck. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner whips Steve across the ring. Steve ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Steve applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Deaner’s neck. Steve tags in Taurus. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Taurus with a Senton Splash. Eric Young is trying to calm down Deaner. Deaner tags in Rhino. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Rhino drops Taurus with a shoulder tackle. Taurus side steps Rhino into the turnbuckles. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus uppercuts Rhino. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus with a Jumping Arm-Breaker. Taurus applies a wrist lock. Taurus tags in Steve.

Steve with a flying double axe handle strike. Steve with two uppercuts. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Rhino. Rhino tags in Deaner. Deaner with a gut punch. Deaner starts biting Steve’s forehead. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Steve’s chest. Steve denies The Deaner DDT. Steve tags in Taurus. Taurus scores the elbow knockdown. Taurus clotheslines Deaner. Taurus with a PumpHandle BackBreaker. Rhino clotheslines Taurus behind the referee’s back. Deaner is raining down haymakers. Deaner tags in Rhino. Rhino with two haymakers. Rhino HeadButts Taurus. Rhino starts choking Taurus in the corner. Rhino tees off on Taurus. Rhino applies a wrist lock. Rhino tags in Deaner. Deaner hammers down on the left shoulder of Rhino. Following a snap mare takeover, Deaner applies a rear chin lock. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Taurus with a Diving Crossbody Block. Taurus uses his feet to create separation. Taurus tags in Steve.

Steve knocks Rhino off the apron. Steve with two cross chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Steve. Steve with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Steve applies The CrossFace. Deaner refuses to quit. Deaner goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Steve lands back on his feet. Deaner knocks Taurus off the apron. Steve kicks Deaner in the gut. Steve hits The Tornado Double Underhook DDT for a two count. Deaner has Steve perched on the top turnbuckle. Deaner with clubbing blows to Steve’s back. Deaner drives his knee into Steve’s ribs. Deaner with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Young yells at the referee. Steve drops Deaner with The Basement Flatliner. Taurus delivers The Missile Dropkick. Assisted Tilt-A-Whirl Splash. Taurus with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Steve connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Taurus HeadButts Rhino. Rhino sends Taurus crashing to the outside. Steve dropkicks Rhino to the floor. Steve with a JawBreaker. Steve with three corner clotheslines. Steve follows that with a leaping uppercut. Steve with The Running Cannonball Strike. Steve gets distracted by Young. Deaner plants Steve with The Deaner DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design via Pinfall

Eight Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Rockers Punches. Rosemary uppercuts Purrazzo. Rosemary with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. The referee admonishes Rosemary. Rosemary whips Purrazzo across the ring. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary drops Purrazzo with The SlingBlade. Purrazzo side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary pulls Purrazzo out of the ring. Rosemary rocks Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Rosemary slams Purrazzo’s head on the ring apron. Rosemary with two knee lifts. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex on the ramp way. The referee checks on Purrazzo. Purrazzo sends Rosemary chest first into the ring apron. Purrazzo sends Rosemary shoulder first into the steel ring post. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Rosemary around the ring post.

Purrazzo Pump Kicks the left shoudler of Rosemary. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Rosemary. Purrazzo uppercuts the left shoulder of Rosemary. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Rosemary around the top rope. Purrazzo with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo drops her leg on the left shoulder of Rosemary. Purrazzo maintains wrist control. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Rosemary with heavy bodyshots. Rosemary clotheslines Purrazzo. Rosemary applies a front face lock. Purrazzo denies The Wing Clipper. Purrazzo drives Rosemary shoulder first into the canvas. Purrazzo punches Rosemary in the back. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Purrazzo grabs a standing arm-bar. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Rosemary kicks Purrazzo in the face. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary applies The Muta Lock. Purrazzo goes for The Fujiwara Arm-Bar, but Rosemary counters with The Guillotine Choke. Purrazzo denies The Wing Clipper. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Venus De Milo. Rosemary puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo drops her weight on the left knee of Rosemary. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on the left leg of Rosemary. Purrazzo removes Rosemary’s knee brace. The referee admonishes Purrazzo. Purrazzo with The Pump Kick. Rosemary sits up. Rosemary Spears Purrazzo for a two count. Purrazzo denies The Red Wedding. Purrazzo with Two Pump Kicks. Purrazzo connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Moose For The IMPACT World Championship

