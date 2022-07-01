IMPACT Against All Odds Results 7/1/22

Center Stage

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Bey and Alex Shelley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Bey whips Shelley across the ring. Shelley with a drop toe hold. Shelley applies The STF. Bey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bey escapes the side wrist lock. Austin and Sabin are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin dropkicks Austin for a one count. Sabin with two knee lifts. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Sabin whips Austin across the ring. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Sabin in the back. Austin with The La Magistral for a two count. Austin drives his knee into Sabin’s back. Shelley made the blind tag. Austin whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin leapfrogs over Austin. Double Shoulder Tackle. Standing MoonSault/Fist Drop Combination. Shelley sends Austin into the ropes. Shelley delivers The Kitchen Sink. Shelley applies The Abdominal Stretch. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin repeatedly dropkicks the ribs of Austin for a two count. Sabin whips Austin across the ring. Sabin with a Kitchen Sink of his own. Sabin with a falling sledge for a one count. Sabin tags in Shelley.

Double Irish Whip. Double Running Elbow. Sabin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Shelley with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Bey dumps Sabin out of the ring. Bey with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Shelley answers with a basement dropkick. Shelley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Austin dropkicks Shelley to the floor. Austin showcases his athleticism on the ring apron. Austin SuperKicks Sabin. Austin with a Parkour Knee to Shelley. Bey with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Bey rolls Shelley back into the ring. Double Leg Sweep. Bey punches Shelley in the back. Austin with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Austin drives his knee into Shelley’s back. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin delivers the papercut. Austin slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Bey. Austin applies a front face lock. Back Rake Party. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Shelley’s neck. Bey applies the cravate. Shelley with heavy bodyshots. Bey knocks Sabin off the apron. Bey tags in Austin. Shelley launches Bey over the top rope. Austin with a Corner Dropkick. Shelley finally tags in Sabin.

Sabin side steps Bey into Austin. Sabin gets Bullet Club tied up in the tree of woe. Sabin with a Running Boot. Sabin with The Shibata Dropkick. Sabin follows that with The Roll Through Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Bey denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin sends Bey to the corner. Bey ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Dosey Do Routine. Bey kicks Shelley in the face. Bey decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Bey tags in Austin. MCMG gangs up on Austin. Flatliner/Missile Dropkick Combination for a two count. The referee is losing control of the match. Austin with a Flying Leg Kick. Austin with The Heat Seeker. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey tags in Austin. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Austin tags in Bey. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Shelley pulls Austin off the apron. Sabin avoids The Frog Splash. MCMG hits The Doomsday Missile Dropkick. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock for a two count. Austin with a chop/forearm combination. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Austin. Dropkick/Muta Lock Combination. Double Side Kick to Bey. MCMG plants Bey with The Assisted Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Second Match: Mickie James & Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Purrazzo and Gree attacks Mickie and Yim before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Mickie with a flying forearm smash. Yim with a Flying Cannonball Strike. Purrazzo and Green regroups on the outside. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Yim rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Yim with a knife edge chop. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Yim. Purrazzo sweeps out the legs of Yim. Green with a basement dropkick. Purrazzo kicks Yim in the back. Purrazzo tags in Green. Purrazzo stomps on Yim’s chest. Green is choking Yim with her boot. Green tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Yim’s chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo gives Mickie the middle finger salute. Purrazzo with a corner clothesline. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green tugs on Yim’s hair. The referee is trying to get Mickie out of the ring. Green puts her leg on the back of Yim’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Green with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Green sends Yim to the corner. Green tags in Purrazzo.

Purrazzo with a corner clothesline. Green with a running elbow smash. Yim decks Green with a back elbow smash. Yim kicks Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo and Green stops Yim in her tracks. Yim with a double dropkick. Yim tags in Mickie. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Mickie with a Lou Thez Press Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie knocks Green off the ring apron. Purrazzo regains control of the match. Purrazzo stands on the back of Mickie’s neck. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green kicks Mickie in the face for a two count. Mickie rolls Green over for a two count. Green with two clotheslines. Green taunts Yim. Green decks Yim with a back elbow smash. Green slams Mickie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Green tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo punches Mickie in the back. Purrazzo with The Bow and Arrow Stomp. Mickie attacks the midsection of Purrazzo.

Purrazzo is putting the boots to Mickie. Purrazzo drives her knee into Mickie’s back. Purrazzo applies the bow and arrow stretch. Mickie with an arm-drag takeover. Purrazzo tags in Green. Purrazzo knocks Yim off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Mickie kicks Green in the face. Mickie sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mickie tags in Yim. Yim with forearm shivers. Yim clotheslines Green. Yim with a Roundhouse Kick. Yim with two dropkicks. Yim follows that with a Running Boot. Yim sends Green to the corner. Green launches Yim over the top rope. Yim dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Yim drops Green with The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Mickie with a Flying Lou Thez Press. Mickie dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Green denies Eat Defeat. Standing Switch Exchange. Yim with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yim tags in Mickie. Purrazzo sends Yim crashing to the outside. Mickie dives over Green. Mickie SuperKicks Green. Green and Purrazzo connects with their SpineBuster/BackStabber Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Third Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

