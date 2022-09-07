IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former ROH star Shane Taylor’s debut match will be airing tomorrow evening on the promotion’s Youtube program, Before The Impact. The one-time ROH Television champion will be taking on Crazzy Steve.
Taylor himself took to Twitter to promote the match. He writes, “There’s some bad dudes in
@IMPACTWRESTLING. Tomorrow night, they get get introduced to the #Baddest.”
There's some bad dudes in @IMPACTWRESTLING
Tomorrow night, they get get introduced to the #Baddest #IMPACTonAXSTV #ShaneTaylorPromotions #STP pic.twitter.com/7V1BuOTreV
— The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) September 7, 2022
Taylor’s debut occurred at the Lone Star Stampede tapings at the end of August.