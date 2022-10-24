Impact Wrestling and AAA star Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery this morning in Monterrey, Mexico.

A message was posted to Laredo’s official Instagram account today, noting that he was taken to the hospital following his match against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo on Sunday evening. Sunday’s bout saw Laredo defeat Vikingo in the finals of the AAA Showcenter Tournament. Laredo also wrestled earlier in the night, defeating Villano V Jr. and Toscano in a Triple Threat to advance to the finals against Vikingo in a non-title bout.

The message to Instagram noted that the recovery time for Laredo is unknown due to the severity of what happened, but it was indicated that he may be out for some time. The Instagram post includes a photo of Laredo’s mid-section bandaged up.

Furthermore, lucha reporter TheCubsFan noted that Laredo was in good enough shape to pose for backstage photos after the match with Vikingo. This could be a sign that Laredo didn’t immediately know something was wrong. You can see a photo of Laredo with the Showcenter Title belt below.

Laredo was booked for AAA’s next show in the United States on Saturday, December 3, from Tempe, Arizona, but his status for that event is now up in the air. Laredo last wrestled for Impact Wrestling at the October 8 tapings, working the X-Division 6-Way Scramble, which aired on October 13.

There’s no word yet on exactly what happened, but we will keep you updated. Laredo’s message can be read below, translated by Instagram. The full Instagram post can also be seen below:



I don’t know how or where to start with this news [persevering face emoji] Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after finishing the fight for the championship in Monterrey. He had to undergo early morning emergency surgery. GAD a little while ago was aware and aware of his situation to alert family + closest friends. Hopefully in the next few hours, days your situation improves and becomes stable [folded hands emoji] Fans, promoters, friends, family and colleagues of Laredo, I will try to keep up with messages and be able to reply to most. * Promoters / events * with dates scheduled in the following months [disappointed face emoji] due to the severity of what happened the recovery time is not yet known, any questions or comments I will be answering msgs, emails, for the time being avoid calls. Thank you very much to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being there all morning [heart emoji] and to my closest people thank you for the support [double hearts emoji] Send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that I can soon get out of this [heart emoji]

