Top AEW and Impact Wrestling women’s division stars have talked with company officials about potential crossover work.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful for a future interview and revealed that she has talked with Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore about doing crossover work with AEW, specifically with AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

It was noted that Baker has also approached AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan about doing crossover work.

There’s no word on if the two sides are talking about interpromotional women’s division feuds, but ideas have been floated. AEW and Impact have had a working relationship for several months now, but it has not involved any of the female wrestlers.

Purrazzo noted that it would be hard to satisfy all the bookers with a match result between the two champions since they are both dominant in their respective divisions.

Purrazzo also pitched an idea that would see she and Baker team up to challenge for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Rosemary and Havok of The Decay. Purrazzo noted that Baker and Chelsea Green are the only teammates she’s interested in picking up.

Purrazzo will defend her title against Mickie James at Impact’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 23.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.