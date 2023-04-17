Impact Wrestling and NJPW have already announced the second Multiverse United event.

Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls” will take place on Sunday, August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Multiverse United 2 will air live on FITE TV. Details on tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

As noted, NJPW previously announced that All Star Junior Festival 2023 USA will take place on Saturday, August 19, also from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. This is the night before Multiverse United 2.

Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” was held on Thursday, March 30 from a sold out Globe Theater in Los Angeles during WrestleMania Weekend. The event was headlined by Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Mike Bailey. Other top matches saw NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA retain over Minoru Suzuki, Kushida defeat Lio Rush, Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey retain in a Fatal 4 Way over TMDK, The Motor City Machine Guns and current IWGP Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, plus X-Division Champion Trey Miguel retain in a Six-Way Scramble over Rocky Romero, Clark Connors, Frankie Kazarian, Kevin Knight, and Rich Swann, among other bouts on the 9-match card.

