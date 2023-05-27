Impact Wrestling has announced the 2023 Victory Road streaming special and the taping for their 1000th TV episode.

Victory Road will air live on Friday, September 8 from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. The event will stream live on Impact Plus, FITE and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

Impact will then run the same venue the next night, Saturday, September 9, to tape the 1000th Impact TV episode, and other episodes to carry them to Bound For Glory.

It looks like the 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition.

Tickets for both shows in White Plains will go on-sale on Friday, June 2.

