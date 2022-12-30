Impact Wrestling has announced the results of their 2022 Year-End Awards, which were voted on by the fans.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander was named Male Wrestler of the Year, while Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace was named Knockout of the Year.

The following awards were announced on this week’s Impact:

Match of the Year: Mike Bailey vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander from the December 8 Impact

Moment of the Year: Josh Alexander defeating Moose for the Impact World Title at Rebellion

One to Watch In 2023 Award: Bhupinder Gujjar

Knockouts Tag Team of the Year Award: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz

Men’s Tag Team of the Year Award: Impact World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns

X-Division Star of the Year Award: Mike Bailey

Knockout of the Year Award: Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Male Wrestler of the Year Award: Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

