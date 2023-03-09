Impact Wrestling has announced their 2023 Under Siege event.

Under Siege will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The Under Siege fallout TV tapings will be held the following night at the same venue.

Under Siege will air live on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday, March 10 at 10am ET via impactwrestling.com.

This will be the first Impact show in London, ON since February 2019, when Impact put on the “Brace For Impact” show on Twitch with Smash Wrestling.

Impact noted in today’s announcement, “Many of the matches for the London, Ontario shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their Impact Wrestling debut.”

The 2020 Under Siege event took place in Newport, Kentucky, and was headlined by Josh Alexander retaining the Impact World Title over Tomohiro Ishii. The inaugural Under Siege event took place in 2021 from Skyway Studios with no paying audience due to COVID-19. The show was headlined by Moose winning a Six-Way to earn a future shot at the Impact World Title.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.