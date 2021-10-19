The 2021 Bound For Glory pay-per-view is officially sold out.

Impact Wrestling announced today that Bound For Glory is sold out. It’s possible that more seats will be released once production is finalized. Tickets are still available for the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings that will take place on Sunday, October 24 and Monday, October 25 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV, which will feature the Impact debut of Minoru Suzuki.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The thirty-minute “This Is Bound For Glory” preview show will begin at 9pm ET, then the thirty-minute “Countdown To Glory” pre-show will air at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10pm ET.

Below is the current Bound For Glory line-up, along with Impact’s sell out announcement:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. Chris Sabin vs. 14 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year. W. Morrissey will enter last, Chris Sabin will enter first.

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face VBD in a Handicap Match.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green or Madison Rayne vs. Alisha Edwards or Tenille Dashwood

BREAKING: This Saturday's #BoundForGlory is officially SOLD OUT! If you missed out you can still join us in @samstownlv on October 24th and 25th for IMPACT or again in November: https://t.co/JEu6RvWzMs pic.twitter.com/JtxPmFWBUY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 18, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.