Impact Wrestling will return to St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada for tonight’s post-Sacrifice TV tapings. The company has just announced that the tapings are sold out. Friday’s Sacrifice event was also sold out.

We noted before how Bully Ray defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Busted Open match at Sacrifice. The match saw Ray throw beer into the face of former NHL star Darren McCarty, who was sitting at ringside. The post-match angle saw Ray put McCarty through a table, which you can see below.

In an update, Impact has announced that McCarty will make his Impact in-ring debut at tonight’s tapings. He will team with Dreamer and Yuya Uemura to take on Bully, John Skyler and Jason Hotch. It should be noted that McCarty has done a good amount of pro wrestling work since retiring from the NHL.

If you’re attending tonight’s tapings and would like to help with spoiler coverage, please e-mail us. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

* Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Eddie Edwards vs. PCO

* Killer Kelly vs. Miyu Yamashita in her Impact debut

* Former NHL star Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray, John Skyler and Jason Hotch

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.