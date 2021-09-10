Impact Wrestling’s 2021 Bound For Glory pay-per-view has been announced for Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be held on Saturday, October 23.

It was previously announced that Bound For Glory would be held in Vegas with a special start time of 10pm ET instead of the usual 8pm. It was believed that the start time change has to do with AEW Dynamite airing on Saturday that week, due to the NHL Playoffs airing on TNT. Fans will now be able to tune into Dynamite at 8pm ET, then Bound For Glory at 10. This reason was confirmed by Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore in the press release sent out today.

Impact just announced this morning that they will return to Sam’s Town for the pay-per-view.

Sam’s Town Live is the venue that Impact and ROH usually run when they are in Sin City.

Impact will also run Sam’s Town for TV tapings that week, to be held on Sunday, October 24 and Monday, October 25.

Tickets for Bound For Glory go on sale Friday, September 24, and will run from $30 to $300. Tickets for the Impact TV tapings will also go on sale that day. Details on tickets can be found below.

D’Amore said, “In 2021, IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view events have not only thrilled fans with some of the greatest matches in the 19-year history of this promotion, but also stunned audiences around the world by attracting elite performers from the four corners of the wrestling world. If you thought Hard to Kill, Rebellion and Slammiversary were great events – rest assured, IMPACT has saved the best for our last pay-per-view of the year. I promise you – Bound For Glory will be spectacular.”

D’Amore also commented on the start time change and how fans will be able to catch AEW Dynamite and Impact Bound For Glory.

“It really is a great time to be a fan of professional wrestling. There are more world-class athletes than ever before and more promotions putting on top-class events. Unfortunately, there only are the same amount of Saturday nights in a year, so we figured out a way for Bound For Glory to start after AEW Dynamite ends,” he said.

Bound For Glory will air on pay-per-view in North America via InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel, and internationally via FITE TV.

Stay tuned for more on Bound For Glory. Below is the full press release issued to us today, which includes ticket prices:

