The #1 Contenders Triple Threat at Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill will now be a Four-Way.

Impact previously announced that Hard To Kill would feature Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace for a future title shot.

In an update, it was announced today that Killer Kelly has been added to the bout to make it a Four-Way.

“In a late addition to the match, the stunning and lethal Killer Kelly competes for the first time since November with title aspirations on her mind,” Impact wrote in today’s announcement.

Grace will defend the Knockouts World Title against Mickie James at Hard To Kill, with James’ career on the line.

Impact announced earlier this week that Hard To Kill is officially sold out.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

#1 Contender’s Four-Way

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.