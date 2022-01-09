Last night IMPACT Wrestling held their annual Hard To Kill pay per view, which featured Mickie James defending the Knockouts championship in the evening’s main event against Deonna Purrazzo, and Moose defending the IMPACT world title in a triple threat against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey.

During the show the promotion revealed details about their next major pay per view, Rebellion. The show will take place on April 23rd in Poughkeepsie, New York. No venue has been announced at this time.

Last year’s Rebellion saw the AEW world champion at the time Kenny Omega defeat the IMPACT world champion at the time Rich Swann in a title for title showdown.

