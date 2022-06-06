IMPACT Wrestling has announced on its website that the promotion will be hitting the road once again this summer, with four new dates locked in.

On August 12th & August 13th IMPACT will be coming to Chicago, Illinois. Then, on August 26th & August 27th, IMPACT will be headed towards Dallas, Texas. At this time no venue information has been revealed.

Later this month IMPACT will be running their Slammiversary pay-per-view from Nashville Tennessee, which will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending the world title against former champion, Eric Young.