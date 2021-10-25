IMPACT Wrestling has announced a huge matchup for tonight’s television tapings from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

Fresh off Bound For Glory Josh Alexander, who won the IMPACT world title then immediately lost it to the new champion Moose, will take on Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki in singles-action. Suzuki was announced for these IMPACT tapings weeks ago, but was never given an official opponent.

