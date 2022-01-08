IMPACT Wrestling has announced that well-known ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni and well-known ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise will be calling the action for the ROH title matchup between Jonathan Gresham and Chris Sabin at this evening’s Hard To Kill pay per view. This comes shortly after it was revealed that Tom Hannifan (fka Tom Phillips) would be joining IMPACT as their regular play-by-play man.

