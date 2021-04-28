IMPACT Wrestling announced earlier this morning on Twitter that AEW world champion and new IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega will be holding at title celebration ceremony on this week’s episode on AXS TV. The Cleaner bested Rich Swann on last Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view to capture his third world title for his belt collector persona.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AXS:

-Kenny Omega celebrates his Rebellion victory

-Josh Alexander versus Ace Austin for the X-Division championship

-W. Morrissey makes Impact TV debut

-Taylor Wilde versus Kimber Lee