IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new Knockouts matchup for next week’s go-home edition of IMPACT on AXS, the promotion’s last show prior to next Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view, which is headlined by the high-stakes title for title showdown between IMPACT world champion Rich Swann and AEW world champion Kenny Omega.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @TheEricYoung vs. @TheEddieEdwards @HoganKnowsBest3 vs, @JordynneGrace @TenilleDashwood vs. @realsuyung @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG vs. @Taurusoriginal and @steveofcrazzy #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/hrBJbVEir6
-Eric Young versus Eddie Edwards
-Tenille Dashwood versus Susan
-The Good Brothers versus The Decay
-Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan