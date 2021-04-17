IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new Knockouts matchup for next week’s go-home edition of IMPACT on AXS, the promotion’s last show prior to next Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view, which is headlined by the high-stakes title for title showdown between IMPACT world champion Rich Swann and AEW world champion Kenny Omega.

-Eric Young versus Eddie Edwards

-Tenille Dashwood versus Susan

-The Good Brothers versus The Decay

-Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan