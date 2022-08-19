The main event of the 18th Bound For Glory pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling is now official.

The Bound For Glory main event will see Honor No More leader Eddie Edwards challenge Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, with the title on the line.

Edwards became the new #1 contender to Alexander by winning a 6-Way Elimination Match on tonight’s post-Emergence edition of Impact. The bout also featured Rich Swann, Bandido, Sami Callihan, Moose, and Steve Maclin. Callihan was eliminated first after taking a Spear from Moose, while Maclin then rolled up Moose from behind to eliminate him. Bandido then created some chaos at ringside, and took advantage to hit the 21 Flex to eliminate Maclin. Edwards later stole a pin from Swann and hit the Boston Knee Party on Bandido to pin and eliminate him. The match came down to Edwards and Swann, and after intense back & forth action, Edwards hit the Die Hard Driver for the pin to win.

Unless Alexander defends again before the pay-per-view, Bound For Glory will be the 8th World Title defense since he won the strap from Moose at Rebellion on April 23. Alexander has retained in the following bouts since then – over Moose in their rematch on the April 28 episode; over Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege on May 7; over Gabriel Fuerza at DWW’s The Clash on May 15; over Eric Young at Slammiversary on June 19; over Joe Doering at Against All Odds on July 1; a Draw/No Contest with Jacob Fatu at “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” on July 31; and over Alex Shelley at Emergence on August 12.

The Bound For Gloy 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled for Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am ET via Ticketmaster. No other matches have been announced for Bound For Glory as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Impact and Bound For Glory. Below are several shots from tonight’s 6-Way main event, along with a promo for Bound For Glory tickets going on sale tomorrow:

Tickets for #BoundForGlory at the Albany Armory in Albany, NY on Friday, October 7th go on-sale TOMORROW at 10am ET. TICKET LINK: https://t.co/tvkwahtEjs pic.twitter.com/So8msahOgt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @TheEddieEdwards at the Albany Armory in Albany, NY on Friday, October 7th at #BoundForGlory! Tickets are available TOMORROW at 10am ET: https://t.co/tvkwahtEjs pic.twitter.com/LZfm1LcvY9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

.@TheEddieEdwards is here as our Six Man Number One Contenders Elimination MAIN EVENT is NEXT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TpNpAnZAsQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

.@TheMooseNation captured the IMPACT World Championship from @Walking_Weapon at #BoundForGlory last year, can he make it two years in a row? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nYTi5OCpFQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

.@TheEddieEdwards steals the elimination of @bandidowrestler to the uproar of everybody in Chicago, and also takes the opportunity to damage @GottaGetSwann. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Jje0hoF44y — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.