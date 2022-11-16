Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for the upcoming Kentucky Chaos tapings, which will take place on Saturday, November 15 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Chaos tapings will take place the night after Friday’s Over Drive pay-per-view in the same venue. Tickets are on sale for the tapings and the pay-per-view, via Ticketmaster, with a two-night combo ticket also available. You can click here for the current Over Drive cad.

Impact has announced the following line-up for Saturday’s TV tapings:

* Fallout from Over Drive

* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

