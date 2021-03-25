Impact Wrestling is moving to Thursday nights on AXS TV.

Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly flagship TV show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8.

The April 8 show will be headlined by a big six-man match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack.

Impact noted that they are moving back to their traditional timeslot of 8pm ET on Thursday nights. There’s no word yet on if the move has anything to do with WWE NXT reportedly moving to Tuesday nights in mid-April, which would have put NXT and Impact head-to-head each week.

“IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” Impact Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said in a press release. “Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights.”

Impact’s “Before The Impact” show will also move to Thursdays, airing as the lead-in at 7pm ET.

“The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV,” D’Amore added.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.